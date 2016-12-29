Chemical Processing

MTS Introduces Material Master Bulk Bag Conditioning System

New Material Master Bulk Bag Conditioning System utilizes hydraulically actuated, twin heavy wall, tubular, stainless steel pivoting conditioning arms. Each conditioning arm features v-shaped tubular breaker profiles that safely and efficiently return solidified materials to a free-flowing state, according to Material Transfer.

A rotary lift table positions the bulk bag for complete material conditioning on all sides, as well as the top and bottom. Unit reportedly features an ultra-compact footprint and machine guarding for operator safety.

Category:
Powders and solids
Product Type:
Agglomeration
Manufacturer:
Material Transfer & Storage
