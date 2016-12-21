Fluke Introduces TiX620 Infrared Camera
Fluke Corp. introduces the new Fluke TiX620 Infrared Camera, which joins the TiX640, TiX660 and TiX1000 models as part of the Fluke Expert Series. The TiX620 is designed for the experienced thermographer, according to Fluke. Its 640 x 480 resolution reportedly provides high measurement accuracy and 5.6 inch, high resolution LCD screen affords premium in-field viewing, making identification of problem spots quicker and easier. The large screen enables thermographers to identify issues and edit images directly on camera while still in the field.
The TiX620 provides users with EverSharp multifocal recording that captures multiple images from different focal distances and combines them into one image, displaying each object, from foreground to background, sharply for the best image quality, according to Fluke.
The camera also features Fluke IR-Fusion technology with three different operating modes: picture-in-picture, full visible light and AutoBlend. On-board advanced analytics allow users to adjust or enhance images right on the camera without additional software. Also included is Fluke SmartView software, which provides a suite of tools to view, optimize, annotate and analyze infrared images, and generate fully customizable professional reports. Optional telephoto and wide-angle lenses are available.
