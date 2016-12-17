Emerson Introduces AMS Trex Device Communicator
Emerson Automation Solutions introduces the AMS Trex Device Communicator. Protected against moisture and extreme temperatures, the Trex communicator offers a rugged design that can reportedly withstand the bumps and drops that come from normal plant use. The large, full-color touchscreen display adjusts to lighting conditions and aids troubleshooting.
Using the Trex communicator’s built-in Foundation Fieldbus and HART device diagnostic software, technicians can isolate and repair problems while the devices continue to run. Simple issues can be addressed on the spot, avoiding unnecessary interruption to production, according to Emerson. Segment and loop diagnostic tools allow users to validate loop and fieldbus segment characteristics for easy troubleshooting. With the ValveLink Mobile app, technicians can analyze valve diagnostics results on the communicator’s larger screen.
With intrinsic safety certifications, the Trex communicator is certified to go anywhere a technician can go, with no need to shut a process down or get a hot work permit, according to Emerson. The Trex communicator also features long-life batteries.
