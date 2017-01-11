UE Wins exida Safety Award For One Series Transmitter
Jan 11, 2017
United Electric Controls wins the 2016 exida safety award for its One Series Safety Transmitter, an SIL 2-certified transmitter designed solely for safety system applications. Selected in the sensor category, the United Electric Safety Transmitter incorporates a logic solver and high capacity safety relay output in addition to an industry standard transmitter all in an explosion-proof enclosure, according to the company.
“Each year we honor those companies that stand out as having made a unique contribution to industrial safety. By integrating a safety logic solver and high capacity safety relay with an industrial transmitter, United Electric Controls’ One Series offers a simple, economical approach for enhancing functional safety,” says exida Partner Chris O’Brien.
For more information, visit: www.ueonline.com
