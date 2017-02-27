U.S. Commercial Service Nigeria Launches Operations Technology For Petrochemical
Feb 27, 2017
The U.S. Commercial Service Nigeria launches a new training simulation solution aimed at strengthening the skills of process operators working in Nigeria’s refinery and chemical industry. The simulation training program, INSTO 5-Step Process Technology Operator Training, is offered by New Jersey, USA-based Simulation Solutions, Inc.,
At an event announcing the launch, U.S. Consul General F. John Bray said that for Nigeria to overcome its current economic challenges, it must find ways to diversify its economy while improving firm-level productivity.
Over 60 representatives from across Nigeria’s petrochemical sector, including officers from Nigeria’s national oil company, regulatory agencies and parastatals, as well as professionals drawn from private refineries, training institutes and academia, learned how companies can effectively operate their plants without accidents and downtimes, saving costs and improving profitability, according to the U.S. Embassy & Consulate in Nigeria.
The Foreign Commercial Service of the U.S. government works to promote the expansion of U.S. trade and investment to Nigeria through support of business partnerships between American and Nigerian companies.
For more information, visit: ng.usembassy.gov
