Trump Advisor Comes Out Against Ag Mergers
Jan 16, 2017
A member of the agricultural advisory team for President-Elect Trump’s transition is speaking out against proposed mergers in the seed and chemical industry, according to an article from KTIC. Bruce Rastetter, a farmer and CEO of Summit Agricultural Group, is reportedly calling on farmers and others in the industry to push the Trump administration to block three “mega mergers”: Bayer AG and Monsanto, Dow Chemical and DuPont and the Syngenta-ChemChina merger.
According to the article, Rastetter warns that the proposed mergers threaten farmers worldwide, saying they “will limit competition, stifle innovative research and stunt job growth — and will eventually lead to increased costs for farmers.” Rastetter reportedly is praising a push for less regulation in agriculture and business, specifically calling for an overhaul of the patent licensing process for biotechnology, yet at the same time asking for strong enforcement of federal antitrust laws.
Read the entire article here.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments