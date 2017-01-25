These Cities Are Best, Worst For STEM Professionals
Jan 25, 2017
The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that STEM – science, engineering, technology and math – jobs will grow 1.7 times faster than non-STEM occupations between 2010 and 2020, according to an article from WalletHub. These jobs will also reportedly pay wages that are 81% more than the national average. Still, the demand for STEM workers will be stronger in some markets than others. WalletHub analysts compared the 100 largest metro areas across 17 key metrics to determine exactly which cities are the best bets for STEM professionals.
According to WalletHub, the most desirable area overall for STEM workers is Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash., followed closely by San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.; San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.; Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H.; and Springfield, Mass. On the other end of the opportunity spectrum, the least STEM-friendly metros, according to WalletHub’s analysis, are Jackson, Miss.; McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas; Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, Fla.; Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark.; and Cape Coral-Fort Myers; Fla.
Read the complete findings here.
