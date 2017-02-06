Southern Ontario Region Receives $600K After Chemical Blast
Feb 06, 2017
The region of Waterloo, located in Southern Ontario, Canada, will receive a $600,000 insurance settlement following a chemical explosion at a water treatment facility in the area in 2014, according to an article from The Record. The blast reportedly resulted in nearly $1 million in repair and cleanup costs; however, not all costs were eligible for recovery in the settlement with Canada Colours and Chemicals, Ltd.
According to the article, the region contracts with a company that provides the chemicals for the treatment plant and another that handles delivery. A delivery person reportedly triggered the explosion by accidentally mixing ammonia and chlorine. Several new safety procedures have been implemented across the region in the wake of the blast, according to The Record.
Read the entire article here.
