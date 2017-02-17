SOCMA Sets Date For National Chemical Safety Symposium
Feb 17, 2017
Vanessa Sutherland, chairperson of the Chemical Safety Board, highlights the slate of speakers for the Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates’ National Chemical Safety Symposium hosted by ChemStewards. This year’s event will be held at the Houston Marriott West Loop by the Galleria on October 11-12, 2017. The symposium will again focus on process safety, as well as feature discussions with key stakeholders on local, state and federal issues impacting the specialty chemical industry.
The two day-event will kick off on October 11 with a regional roundtable meeting hosted by SOCMA's government relations team from 8 a.m. to noon (CST) and a Safety Symposium Workshop in the afternoon hosted by ChemStewards from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (CST). Jerry L. Jones, a chemical engineering consultant with the AIChE Center for Chemical Process Safety, will lead the workshop.
The symposium, set for Thursday, October 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CST), will feature experts addressing critical issues such as chemical safety, operational excellence and regulatory compliance. In addition to Sutherland, CCPS certified process safety professional Don Abrahamson will also speak.
Registration information will be announced soon, according to SOCMA.
For more information, visit: www.socma.com/chemstewards
