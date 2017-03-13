SOCMA Introduces Trump To Specialty Chemical Industry
Mar 13, 2017
The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) sends a letter to President Donald Trump, introducing him to the specialty chemical industry and thanking him for his focus on small business, jobs and the economy.
"With a new administration now in place, this is the perfect time to reach out to President Trump and introduce our innovative industry and its impact on the lives of every American," says SOCMA President and CEO Jennifer Abril. "Our member companies employ more than 100,000 workers across the country and produce some 50,000 products – valued at $60 billion annually - that make our standard of living possible. We want President Trump to know that SOCMA members make materials that save lives, make our food supply safe and abundant and enable the manufacture of literally thousands of products that people use daily."
Abril also shares insight into how SOCMA believes burdensome regulations and discriminatory trade practices hurt not only SOCMA members but all American businesses. "SOCMA member companies depend on a dynamic global supply chain to make products for global markets," she says. "Trade agreements are a way for chemical manufacturers to fairly access foreign marketing and positively contribute to the growth of the U.S. economy, which can help grow the industry and create domestic manufacturing jobs.
"SOCMA looks forward to collaborating with the new Administration to find ways to expand opportunities for our highly productive and innovative sector," Abril says.
For more information, visit: www.socma.com
