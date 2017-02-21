/ / / SOCMA Hosts Session For SMEs At GlobalChem Conference

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates (SOCMA) is hosting a three-session series at the 2017 Global Chemical Regulations Conference (GlobalChem) on Thursday, February 23, with an emphasis on chemical regulations impacting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Hosted by the American Chemistry Council (ACC), the GlobalChem policy and regulatory conference reviews key developments in the global chemicals management arena and pressing issues facing the industry.

The SOCMA track includes:

What SMEs Should Know About the LCSA

This session will focus on the major changes made by Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act (LCSA) that could have a particular impact on small businesses. There are a number of activities under way at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), including redefining the criteria for small business, determining how new fees might apply to them, among others that SMEs should pay close attention to.

How to Compete in a Highly Regulated World as an SME

A rise of new international regulatory regimes directly impacts SMEs. In order to embrace the regulations and compete with limited resources, companies need to better understand how to navigate these complex systems and know what resources are available to them. This session provides an overview of global regulations SMEs should know about and guidance on how to succeed.

Leveraging Strategies that Impact the Toll and Contract Manufacturer Relationship

There are a number of regulations toll and contract manufacturers should be aware of. There are also many different approaches to managing them. This session will provide perspectives from both the toller and contract manufacturer on trends, tolling agreement structures and how to manage an increasingly sophisticated supply chain.

For more information, or to register for the event, visit www.GlobalChem.org