Shell Moves Forward With Pennsylvania Petrochemical Complex
Feb 06, 2017
The way is clear for a unit of Royal Dutch Shell PLC to begin construction of a multibillion petrochemical complex in Potter, Pennsylvania, outside of Pittsburgh, according to an article from Hydrocarbon Processing. City officials unanimously approved a conditional use permit for the project, which will reportedly use low-cost ethane from shale gas producers in the Marcellus and Utica basins in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia to produce 1.6 MMt of polyethylene annually.
According to the article, Shell's Shell Chemical Appalachia LLC unit made a final investment decision last June to move forward with the project, which includes an ethylene cracker. The company reportedly aims to begin construction in late 2017 and be operational in early in the next decade.
Read more about the facility here.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments