Schneider Electric Launches Engineering Process Simulation Platform
Jan 11, 2017
Schneider Electric introduces SimSci SimCentral for Process Utilities, a platform to manage how processes are engineered across their entire lifecycle. With this platform, users can streamline process utility design, collaborate for process improvement and simplify modeling complexity, according to the company.
Key features and functionalities of SimSci SimCentral for Process Utilities reportedly include:
- Unified lifecycle simulation – a model can be taken through all stages of the plant lifecycle, including across design, training and operations.
- Ease of use – a modern user interface shows relevant features and libraries; role-based library views ease navigation, equation views are easier to see and change.
- Expanded problem solving – an intuitive model writing environment allows new operations and equations modeling to solve simulation challenges.
- Interactivity and control – a “continuously solved” approach means changes to input variables can directly update all output variables.
- Faster calculation speed – an advanced design accommodates public or private cloud computing environments to scale performance speed as needed.
- Collaborative engineering – users can concurrently work on the same model across regional time zones, departments or other organizations.
For more information, visit: www.schneider-electric.com
Show Comments
Hide Comments
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments