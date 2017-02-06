Schneider Electric Announces MWPowerlab Acquisition
Feb 06, 2017
Energy management and automation specialist Schneider Electric acquires MWPowerlab s.r.l., a software company with 3D real-time technology. The acquisition adds advanced virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technology to Schneider Electric’s industrial software portfolio. Customers can benefit from strengthened immersive simulation and training capabilities and advanced 3D visualization, according to the company. The technology can reportedly enhance the Schneider Electric Enterprise Asset Performance Management platform. Specific terms of the deal were not disclosed.
For more information, visit: www.schneider-electric.com
