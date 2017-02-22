SCG Selects DuPont Sustainable Solutions For Innovation Management Project
Feb 22, 2017
SCG Chemicals selects DuPont Sustainable Solutions to grow its focus on innovation management, which will reportedly enable SCG Chemicals to develop and bring to market new high-performance products in high value-added market segments. The capability to develop and market these products will help insulate SCG Chemicals' profitability from cyclical commodity polymer market downturns, according to DuPont. The project’s goal is to affect cultural change among employees at all levels and to improve the company’s ability to bring new products to market in a more cost-effective and sustainable manner.
SCG Chemicals, headquartered in Thailand, manufactures and offers a full range of petrochemical products ranging from upstream production to downstream production. SCG Chemicals reportedly assigns prime importance to the development of new technology and innovation for the creation of high value-added products and services (HVA). DuPont has provided consultative services to SCG Chemicals to help enhance its operational risk management and to drive integrated business excellence within their operations and across their value chain.
For more information, visit: www.sustainablesolutions.dupont.com
