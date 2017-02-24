Sartomer Americas Names Neron, Ferraco As Plant Managers
Feb 24, 2017
Sartomer Americas, a business unit of Arkema Group, appoints René Neron and Nick Ferraco as plant managers in West Chester, Pa. and Chatham, Va., respectively. In their new roles, Neron and Ferraco will oversee all production operations and activities for Sartomer’s high-performance specialty chemicals. Neron and Ferraco began their new posts on February 23 and report to Chris Glover, global manufacturing director.
Neron began working with Arkema in 2015 as the plant manager at the Chatham, Va. plant. Prior to working with Arkema, Neron worked for 25 years in the manufacturing industry, reportedly earning certifications of Six Sigma Black Belt and Lean Leader. Previously, Neron held multiple positions with Celanese Corporation, ranging from process engineering, R&D, technical service, technical management, customer product support and manufacturing excellence.
Ferraco got his start with Arkema in the Developing Engineer program in 2005. After leaving in 2007, Ferraco returned to Arkema in 2013 as the operations manager for the Chatham plant. He also served as a production superintendent with Total Petrochemicals Inc., where he was responsible for safety, production, maintenance and engineering. At Atofina Chemicals, Inc. (now Arkema), Ferraco worked as a process engineer.
Neron holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Florida and an MBA from Pfeiffer University. Ferraco has a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Lafayette College and he reportedly anticipates a June 2017 graduation from the MBA program at Averett University. In addition, Ferraco is a graduate of Arkema’s MMDP program.
For more information, visit www.sartomer.com
