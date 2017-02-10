Rockwell Automation Updates HMI Software
Rockwell Automation’s latest version of FactoryTalk View software is designed to improve operator experience and provide better design-time productivity via tighter integration with the control system, according to the company. FactoryTalk View v9.0 features TrendPro, a built-in analysis tool that helps operators access real-time data. The tool showcases contextualized production data by pulling from a variety of sources: FactoryTalk View SE data logs, FactoryTalk Live Data and FactoryTalk Historian data. The latest release provides operators ad-hoc, drag-and-drop capabilities.
FactoryTalk View v9.0 software builds on the ability to directly connect with Allen-Bradley ControlLogix tags. With new tag-extended properties, developers have direct access to tag descriptions, engineering units and min/max settings. The new tag-extended properties also enable simplified language switching. Instead of requiring a developer to program language strings within the HMI, translated content can now be directly accessed from the controller.
FactoryTalk View v9.0 software also introduces RecipePro+. The new recipe manager lets users download and upload multiple machine parameters at once. The RecipePro+ editor includes a user-friendly interface to create and edit recipe files and allows for importing and exporting files. For Rockwell Software RSView 32 users looking to modernize their HMI SCADA, RecipePro+ will streamline migration to FactoryTalk View SE software, according to the company.
As part of a continued focus on the mobile workforce, FactoryTalk ViewPoint mobile HMI software reportedly offers improved productivity in version 9.0. Operators can acknowledge or shelve an alarm notification directly from a mobile device. The alarm table is optimized for mobile devices and built into the framework with complete alarm details.
