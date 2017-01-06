ProSim, Johnson Matthey Target Nitric Acid Industry
Jan 06, 2017
ProSim collaborates with Johnson Matthey Plc to allow nitric acid manufacturers to enhance the performance of their plants. Johnson Matthey will actively market and support the sales of ProSimPlus HNO3 software and Johnson Matthey will be ProSim's exclusive catalyst supplier customer within the nitric acid industry, according to ProSim. The companies will reportedly collaborate in flow sheeting simulation work by applying their know-how and expertise in the nitric acid industry to resolve issues and optimize plant operations. Further joint developments in the catalyst modelling aspect of the simulation will also benefit operating firms and engineering companies, according to ProSim.
For more information, visit: www.prosim.net
