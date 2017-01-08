Plastics Pioneers Association Awards Engineering Scholarships
Jan 08, 2017
The Plastics Pioneers Association awards scholarships to seven engineering students and grants to several plastics-related organizations, according to an article from Plastics Today. The scholarship recipients are:
- Christina Sheng, senior, Rutgers University
- Macy Johns, senior, University of Louisville
- Casey Baran, senior, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
- Emma Adams, senior, Auburn University
- William Miller, senior, University of Wisconsin-Stout
- Logan Tate, junior, Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Chris Buse, senior, Ferris State University
According to the article, the PPA also supports the Polymer Ambassadors program through a $5,000 grant to help elementary through high school teachers integrate plastics into their lesson plans, and $7,500 to the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) PlastiVan program.
Read the entire article here.
