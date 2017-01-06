Pflantz Takes Over As Automation Society President
Jan 06, 2017
The International Society of Automation (ISA) announces Steven W. Pflantz, PE as its 2017 president. Pflantz will work with ISA leaders and staff to increase awareness of the value of the ISA brand and build on ISA’s capabilities and resources for automation professionals, which includes standards development, education, training, certification, certificate programs, publications and technical symposia and conferences.
In 2012 and 2013, Pflantz served as vice president of ISA’s professional development department. He also served on ISA’s executive board (2008 and 2012) and as an ISA district vice president (2007 and 2008). Pflantz has reportedly played a key role within the Automation Federation—ISA’s umbrella organization—on significant workforce development initiatives, including the formation of the Automation Competency Model and improving STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) education in secondary schools.
According to ISA, Pflantz is an ardent supporter of FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), an organization designed to inspire young people's interest and participation in science and technology, and to motivate students to pursue education and career opportunities in STEM fields. Each year, Pflantz represents ISA and the Automation Federation at the FIRST Championship, an international STEM celebration for K-12 students held in St. Louis, Missouri and highlighted by the FIRST Robotics Competition.
Pflantz is an associate in the St. Louis office of CRB Consulting Engineers, Inc., a global consulting, design and construction services firm. Earlier positions include senior engineer at Emerson Process and Air Products, project engineer at Celotex Corporation and TEC Systems, Inc. and COOP engineer at TAMKO. In 2012, Pflantz was inducted into the Academy of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the Missouri University of Science and Technology. He is also a member of the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE). Pflantz received a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the Missouri University of Science and Technology.
