Penn State Launches Search For Engineering Dean
Feb 24, 2017
Penn State launches a national search for the dean of the College of Engineering. Charles Whiteman, dean of the Smeal College of Business, chairs the search committee. Amr S. Elnashai will step down as Harold and Inge Marcus Dean of Engineering in July to begin his new appointment as vice chancellor and vice president of research and technology transfer at the University of Houston.
Reporting directly to the executive vice president and provost of the University, the dean serves as the principal academic and administrative officer of the college. The College of Engineering provides instruction and research opportunities in 12 departments — acoustics; aerospace engineering; agricultural and biological engineering; architectural engineering; biomedical engineering; chemical engineering; civil and environmental engineering — as well as the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and the School of Engineering Design, Technology, and Professional Programs.
The college also contains a number of research centers, including the Engineering Energy and Environmental Institute; the Faculties Engineering Institute; the Institute for Natural Gas Research and the Larson Pennsylvania Transportation Institute.
Established in 1896, the College of Engineering reportedly enrolls more than 8,000 undergraduate and 1,700 graduate students and is “one of the most comprehensive engineering programs in the country, emphasizing technical expertise combined with innovation, leadership, teamwork, entrepreneurship, communication skills and global perspectives,” according to the University.
For more information about the College of Engineering, visit www.engr.psu.edu
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments