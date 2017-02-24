/ / / Penn State Launches Search For Engineering Dean

HEI Publishes Latest Pump And Compressor Standards

The Heat Exchange Institute releases the fifth edition of Performance Standard for Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps and Compressors.

The Heat Exchange Institute (HEI) releases the fifth edition of Performance Standard for Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps and Compressors. The new edition represents HEI’s continuing program to update its standards to reflect the latest technological advancements in the field of heat exchange equipment. The fifth edition of Performance Standard for Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps and Compressors primarily covers factory testing. However, it may be used for field-testing, providing the necessary equipment (as outlined in the standard) is available, according to HEI. The new edition adds testing of compressors to the scope of the standard. The new edition may be purchased online or by calling HEI. For more information, visit: www.heatexchange.org