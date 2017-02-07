Numerous Scholarships Await Students Pursuing Science
Feb 07, 2017
Financial help is at hand for students interested in studying science in college. A number of organizations are currently offering merit and need based scholarships aimed at prospective STEM majors, according to an article from U.S. News & World Report.
Among the available scholarships to help students pay for college are 20 one-year, $2,500 Shell Oil Company Technical Scholarships open to high school seniors who enroll in engineering or geoscience programs at one of 20 participating universities. Recipients can apply for a four-year renewable scholarship of $5,000 annually after successfully completing their freshman year, according to the article. The Society of Plastics Engineers also reportedly offers a variety of scholarships to full-time undergraduates with an interest in the plastics industry and majoring in areas including physics, plastics engineering, polymer science, chemistry and chemical, industrial or mechanical engineering.
Find the complete list of available scholarships here.
