North American Chemical Industry Groups Outline NAFTA Priorities
Mar 08, 2017
North American chemical industry groups weighed in on a possible revamp of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). According to an article from Downstream Today, key chemical industry groups from the United States, Canada and Mexico issued a joint statement on March 2 outlining their priorities for a renegotiated NAFTA.
The American Chemistry Council (ACC), the Chemical Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) and Mexico's Asociación Nacional de la Industria Química (ANIQ) reportedly welcome a review and modernization of the agreement that improves continental trade of chemical products and “energizes economic growth and job creation in North America.” According to the article, NAFTA has helped the chemicals trade among the three countries increase from $20 billion in 1994 to more than $63 billion today.
Read the entire article here.
