New Arkema Website Focuses On “Extreme Materials”
Feb 17, 2017
Arkema launches a new website for its three flagship polymer families – Kynar fluoropolymers, Pebax thermoplastic elastomers and Rilsan high performance polyamides. The website, focused on “extreme materials,” aims to optimize the user experience with rich content and intuitive navigation, according to Arkema.
“The world needs materials that are lighter and more resistant to chemical and physical attack. The world needs extreme performance from polymers that may be biobased, materials that can endure extreme conditions and meet the challenges of our evolving world – like faster 3D printing, lighter cars, lighter and “faster” running shoes, longer lasting solar panels, higher throughput water filtration membranes and more powerful lithium ion batteries,” says Kevin Hanrahan, chief marketing officer for Technical Polymers. “Our new website enables the user to easily navigate through these themes and rapidly access, compare and download grade-specific data.”
Users can browse the site by product or by market/application. It also features an integrated materials database – accessible with one click from any page within the site. The database allows the user to select, compare and download specific technical data in several languages. The website is reportedly more visually rich than previous versions, with new animation and video
A secondary theme of the website is “Let’s run together.” This call to action asks the user to engage with Arkema’s Technical Polymers business. “We want to collaborate,” says Erwoan Pezron, global president for Arkema’s Technical Polymers. “We want to solve material problems in close collaboration with our customers.”
For more information, visit: www.extremematerials-arkema.com
