NABE Reacts To Trump Administration Policy Proposals
Mar 07, 2017
Members of the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) weigh in on proposed policies of the Trump administration in the organization’s March 2017 Economic Policy Survey. Survey panelists generally feel that current monetary and fiscal policies are "about right” and a large majority indicate they believe “the Trump administration’s proposed fiscal policies are likely to increase the federal budget deficit as a share of the economy over the next decade,” according to NABE President Stuart Mackintosh, CBE, executive director, Group of Thirty. Those members, say Mackintosh, would prefer to see the deficit share shrink.
Members also look on current policies regarding NAFTA and immigration more favorably than those proposed by the Trump administration. According to Richard DeKaser, CBE, executive vice president and corporate economist, Wells Fargo, NABE members surveyed state a general preference for relaxed immigration policies and an expansion of the H-1B visa program for high-skill workers. DeKaser notes that survey participants favored changes to the Affordable Care Act that increase consumer choice and control, supported by tax credits.
