/ / / NABE Reacts To Trump Administration Policy Proposals

Engineers Conjure New Tricks For Motors And Drives

Ongoing innovations, added intelligence and networking let motors and drives serve in unusual applications and replace obsolete equipment.

Just when it seems like today’s sophisticated motors and drives can’t possibly add more efficiencies and capabilities, engineers conjure up new tricks and refinements, followed by end users and system integrators who materialize new settings and challenges where they can make big gains. As usual, the rest of us are left to wonder, “How did they do that?” This is because, while long-established drives and motor solutions might not appear unusual to most technical professionals and other onlookers, they obviously manifest as lifesavers to those most in need of their capabilities. Necessity doesn’t just lead to invention, it grants new vision along the way. One company with this mindset is Acadian Seaplants in Dartmouth, Nova…