Mohamed Saleem Joins Brooks Instrument As CTO
Feb 22, 2017
Mohamed Saleem joins Brooks Instrument as the company’s new chief technology officer (CTO). He will oversee the company’s California-based technology development center. Brooks Instrument provides precision fluid measurement and control technology for the semiconductor, industrial and life science industries.
Saleem reportedly has more than 20 years of experience working with leading companies in the semiconductor industry. Most recently, he was vice president of engineering and business development at Fujikin of America and a member of their board of directors.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the National Institute of Technology in India; a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Tufts University; and a Ph.D. in materials science and engineering from the University of Florida. In addition, Saleem is active in several SEMI industry technical groups and has published and co-authored numerous technical papers in semiconductor-related journals.
For more information, visit: www.BrooksInstrument.com
