Lubrizol Names Schnur Chairman And CEO
Jan 10, 2017
The Lubrizol Corporation announces that Eric R. Schnur assumes the chairman, president and chief executive officer roles. Schnur succeeds James L. Hambrick, previously chairman and chief executive officer, who completes a career spanning more than 38 years at Lubrizol. The planned management transition was announced in mid-2016.
Schnur, who has been with the company more than 27 years, was named Lubrizol's president and chief operating officer on June 1, 2016, having previously served as president of the Lubrizol Advanced Materials business segment for eight years. He joined the company as an engineer in research and development, and progressed through positions in the Lubrizol Additives and Lubrizol Advanced Materials business segments. Schnur also worked at several domestic and global company facilities, including the Lubrizol Additives site in Singapore, where he led Engine Oils marketing and technical services for Southeast Asia and Australia. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from Pennsylvania State University and his MBA from Case Western Reserve University.
During the past 14 years, Hambrick reportedly expanded Lubrizol’s portfolio through numerous strategic acquisitions, the most significant being Noveon International, Inc. in 2004. Hambrick also effectively strengthened the company's financial position, enabling it to pursue its growth objectives and reinvest in the business to better serve global customers, according to the company. Lubrizol was acquired in 2011 by Berkshire Hathaway
For more information, visit: www.lubrizol.com
