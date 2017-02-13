/ / / KBC Co-Pilot Program Supports Oil Refinery Operations

KBC Advanced Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, launches the KBC Co-Pilot Program designed to provide remote support to supplement a plant’s own capabilities and resources. The KBC Co-Pilot Program helps assure asset owners and operators that their simulation and planning tools are up to date and that the actions taken by their operators result in best possible process performance and safe operation of equipment within recognized limits, according to the company.

The KBC Co-Pilot Program is reportedly suited to a process operation where one or more of the following is true:

• An inexperienced work force causes the operation to miss plan.

• The plant is not confident that its operating plan is always realistic and achievable.

• Engineers do not always have the tools and knowledge to maximize profit or reduce risk.

• Operators do not always automatically know when they are deviating from plan.

KBC recently integrated its operations with two other Yokogawa business units – Industrial Knowledge1 and Soteica Visual Mesa2 – to bring together all KBC Co-Pilot Program capabilities under one organization. The first KBC Co-Pilot solution is for the remote performance monitoring of oil refinery facilities such as crude distillation units, fluid catalytic crackers and catalytic reformers. Key elements of the solution include:

• Real-time data connection to the plant using WebTechnician data-as-a-service.

• Automatic recalibration of Petro-SIM simulation model against actual plant data.

• Automatic LP vector updates from recalibrated model.

• Regular health check of unit performance vs. plan and vs. potential.

• Consulting and assistance to implement recommended changes.

• Reset of baseline operating plan due to major changes in external impacts such as economics, demand, asset capabilities.

Other KBC Co-Pilot Programs will be released shortly that focus on supply chain optimization, production optimization, energy management, operator effectiveness and automation, according to the company.

For more information, visit: www.kbcat.com