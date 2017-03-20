IUPAC Recognizes Distinguished Women In Chemistry And Chemical Engineering
Mar 20, 2017
To celebrate International Women′s Day on March 8th, the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) announced the awardees of the IUPAC 2017 Distinguished Women in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering:
- Prof. Misako Aida, Hiroshima University, Japan
- Prof. Lifeng Chi, Soochow University, Suzhou, China
- Prof. M. Concepción Gimeno, Institute of Chemical Synthesis and Homogeneous Catalysis (ISQCH), CSIC-University of Zaragoza, Spain
- Dr Jaqueline Kiplinger, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Los Alamos, NM, United States
- Prof. Zafra Lerman, Malta Conferences Foundation, Evanston, IL, United States
- Prof. Thisbe K. Lindhorst, Universität Kiel, Germany
- Prof. Ekaterina Lokteva, M.V. Lomonosov Moscow State University, Moscow, Russia
- Prof. Yvonne Mascarenhas, University OF Sap Paulo, Sao Carlos, Brazil
- Dr Veronika Ruth Meyer, Empa St. Gallen (retired), Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology, Switzerland
- Prof. Ingrid Montes-González, University of Puerto Rico, San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Prof. Frances Separovic, University of Melbourne, Australia
- Prof. Jihong Yu, Jilin University, China
The awards program, initiated as part of the 2011 International Year of Chemistry celebrations, was created to acknowledge and promote the work of women chemists/chemical engineers worldwide. The 12 awardees were selected based on excellence in basic or applied research, distinguished accomplishments in teaching or education or demonstrated leadership or managerial excellence in the chemical sciences. The Awards Committee was particularly interested in nominees with a history of leadership and/or community service during their careers.
An award ceremony will take place during the IUPAC World Chemistry Congress in São Paulo, Brazil in July coinciding with a special symposium on Women in Chemistry and reception in honor of the recipients.
For more information, visit: www.iupac.org
