InformEx Conference Lineup Includes Merck, BASF And MIT
Mar 22, 2017
InformEx, a show for the high-value specialty chemicals marketplace, will take place May 16-18, 2017 in Philadephia, PA. In its 33rd year, InformEx will host a conference program for the first time: InformEx Connect. InformEx Connect presents an educational program designed for executives working in fine and specialty chemicals with a focus on innovations in chemistry, regulatory issues impacting the fine and specialty chemical sectors and the future of the business of chemicals.
The InformEx Connect Conference is supported by the expertise of the American Chemical Society (ACS), the United States Pharmacopeia (USP), the Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates (SOCMA) and UBM's programming resources. Held alongside CPhI Connect, a conference focusing on the latest in drug manufacturing, development and outsourcing, delegates of InformEx Connect have access to both lineups – more than 55 speakers at more than 44 sessions across eight tracks.
In addition to the two Connect Conferences, InformEx Connect delegates also have access to the InformEx show floor, including access to 630 suppliers from the diverse fine and specialty chemicals marketplace, as well as the complete pharmaceutical supply chain at CPhI North America.
InformEx Connect contain four tracks: The Business of Chemicals, AgroChem Spotlight, Regulatory Spotlight and ChemInnovation. The program will offer perspectives on pressing topics within the specialty chemicals industry from speakers including:
- John Foley, CEO, ORG Chemicals Holding, LLC (KMCO LLC, KMTEX LLC)
- Joe Dettinger, director EHS&S and government relations, Bimax, Inc.
- Jack Drawdy, vice president - sales & business development, MFG Chemical, Inc.
- Michael Ott, president and CEO, Polysciences, Inc.
- Lalit Baregama, PhD, general manager-global business development, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Brendan K. Collins, partner, Ballard Spahr
- David Conlon, senior principal scientist, Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Ian W. Davies, Department of Process and Analytical Chemistry, Merck Research Laboratories, Merck and Co. Inc.
- André H.M. de Vries, PhD, business director, Innosyn
- Jerry Green, president, Green Ways Consulting
- Antonio Hernandez-Cardoso, senior scientific liaison, U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention
- Yair Holtzman, CPA, MBA, MS, CGMA, partner, R&D tax credits practice leader, global chemicals & life sciences practice groups Lleader, Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP Accountants and Advisors
- Steven Lacey, PhD, CIH, CSP, president, AIHA & associate professor and chair Dept of Environmental Health Science, Indiana University Fairbanks School of Public Health
- Rose Passarella, Ph.D., J.D., senior manager, regulatory – chemicals, health, environmental & regulatory services (HERS), Intertek
- Lawrence Sloan, CAE chief executive officer, AIHA
For more information, visit: www.informex.com
