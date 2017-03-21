Hydraulic Institute Presents Pump Industry Excellence Awards
Mar 21, 2017
The Hydraulic Institute (HI) awarded the Pump Industry Excellence Awards at the 2017 Annual Conference and Centennial Celebration in Orlando, Florida on March 10, 2017. The inaugural awards recognized pump end-users, owner/operators and engineering consultants that have excelled in applying new pump technologies and optimizing pumping systems when executing their mission, according to HI.
Awards were presented for three categories – energy efficiency, environmental impact and innovation and technology. Four organizations were recognized:
- Con Edison of New York received the Energy Efficiency Award for their effort to improve their fluid transfer pumping systems and, in turn, improve the efficiency of their steam stations and all buildings and homes in their service area. The award confirms Con Edison’s commitment to their customers and to providing energy-saving solutions, clean power and more energy-efficient choices to the people that they serve, according to HI. This award was sponsored by TACO Comfort Solutions.
- Cleanwater Services and Portland General Electric shared the Environmental Impact Award for their positive impact on the environment by improving water quality through joint energy programs, habitat protection, training and comprehensive pump systems solutions. This award was sponsored by Xylem, Inc.
- TechnipFMC accepted the Technology & Innovation Award for their efforts in combining pumping, separation and operation in revolutionary ways to solve old and new problems, reportedly resulting in lower total costs of ownership to their clients. A real life example of TechnipFMC innovation and technology excellence is their work in Parque das Conchas, a deep-water oil field in Brazil, according to HI. This award was sponsored by Sulzer.
