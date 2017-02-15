HIMA And Pepperl+Fuchs Sign Global Framework Agreement
Feb 15, 2017
HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH signs a global framework agreement with Mannheim-based automation equipment manufacturer Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH. It comprises the jointly developed H-system termination boards and associated modules from Pepperl+Fuchs, which are connected through pre-assembled system cables to the connector boards of the HIMax family. The agreement also governs uniform formal and legal aspects for all companies in the HIMA group, including warranty, liability, obsolescence management and uniform commercial conditions.
With safety-oriented controllers, an additional isolation level is necessary for channel-wise galvanic isolation or isolation from explosion hazardous zones, according to HIMA. This level can be implemented with the pre-assembled system cables and H-system isolated barriers from Pepperl+Fuchs mounted on termination boards. For each signal type, termination boards and HIMax connector boards can be connected using tested standard system cables. This eliminates wiring errors and reportedly ensures the shortest possible commissioning times. Board design and layout are conceived for cabinet installation in accordance with HIMA specifications.
The H-system isolated barriers can be mounted on the termination board without tools and are hot swappable. This creates a plug and play solution for using HIMax controllers to process signals from explosion hazardous areas, according to HIMA.
