Helminiak Will Lead SOCMA Government Relations
Feb 15, 2017
The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) welcomes Robert F. Helminiak as managing director of government relations. Helminiak will lead the association's advocacy efforts on issues impacting the specialty chemical industry.
"We are thrilled to welcome Robby to SOCMA and look forward to him leading our Government Relations team as we strive to build relationships with this new administration, members of Congress and other stakeholders," says SOCMA President and CEO Jennifer Abril.
Helminiak previously served as vice president of science and regulatory affairs for the Plastics Industry Association where he worked with government agencies to develop and implement programs and foster partnerships with stakeholders and other groups to benefit the plastics industry. He also handled federal, state and local policy issues at the Air-Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute. He has an undergraduate degree from the University of Dayton and a law degree from The Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law.
"With a new administration and Congress, this is a perfect opportunity to identify laws and regulations that are impacting our member companies, so we can better advocate on their behalf and affect change that will benefit their ability to do business and compete in the global market, “says Helminiak.
For more information, visit: www.socma.com
