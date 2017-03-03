HEI Publishes New Edition Of Tray Type Deaerator Standard
Mar 03, 2017
The Heat Exchange Institute (HEI) releases Standards and Typical Specifications for Tray Type Deaerators, 10th Edition. The 10th edition of Standards and Typical Specifications for Tray Type Deaerators contains practical information on the design, construction and operation of tray type deaerators and is intended to serve as a guide for individuals who design, purchase and specify these deaerators. The standard has been renamed from its original edition and the content revised to reflect the Institute’s position that the tray type deaerator is the superior design with regard to corrosion resistance and turndown performance.
For more information on purchasing the new edition of the standard, visit: www.heatexchange.org
