Handbook Emphasizes Importance Of Membrane Characterization
Mar 15, 2017
A new handbook described as a “groundbreaking text” stresses the importance of membrane characterization to the continued growth in the industrial application of membranes, according to a review from News-Medical.net. Authored by Professor Nidal Hilal and Dr. Darren Oatley-Radcliffe, both from Swansea University’s College of Engineering, the recently published handbook reportedly offers a comprehensive review and assessment of the methodologies and techniques available for inorganic, polymeric and composite membranes alongside current best practices. The handbook is aimed at professionals working in analytical science, materials engineering, environmental chemistry, chemical engineering and environmental engineering.
Key industrial membrane applications include not only desalination, commodity chemical processing and waste water treatment; membranes are also being fabricated and used in fuel cells, pharmaceutical production and emerging medical technologies. A study cited by News-Medical.net reports that global demand for membranes is projected to increase by 9.5% annually to $32.14 billion by 2020, with ceramic membranes expected to see a growth rate of 11.96% and nanofiltration technology projected to grow at 12.55%. Future growth is also reportedly expected in food processing and industrial gas processing.
