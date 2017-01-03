GE Enters Partnerships To Advance Global Water Solutions
Jan 03, 2017
GE enters into several partnerships that help advance its vision of solving global water and wastewater challenges through data and analytics, according to the company. These include:
- Smart Water Networks Forum (SWAN)—GE joins the North American Alliance of SWAN to help accelerate smart water and wastewater development in North America through the forum’s collective, global industry expertise.
- Smart Cities Council—GE reportedly has a long history of partnership with the Smart Cities Council, which promotes the move to smart, sustainable cities. By emphasizing access to water in urban areas, GE hopes to contribute to long-term solutions and increase the water sustainability of cities worldwide.
- Imagine H2O—GE enters into a “beta partner” program with Imagine H2O (IH2O) and is committed to supporting and deploying water innovation within IH2O’s portfolio companies, which in turn gain access to insight on how to scale their technology on a global scale, according to the company.
For more information, visit: www.ge.com
