GE Digital Leverages Big Data For Precise Calibrations
Mar 08, 2017
Meridium, Inc., from GE Digital, a provider of asset performance management (APM) software and services, introduces an integrated offering of its APM calibration management solution with Beamex CMX calibration software. The combined calibration solution reportedly enhances the ability of organizations to obtain precise calibrations for reduced risk and compliance with industry standards.
The new calibration solution broadens the scope of assets that can be calibrated and includes customizable calibration reports to improve analysis and documentation of asset status, according to Meridium. Additionally, it reportedly assists manufacturers in complying with industry regulations such as ISO 9001:2015, 21 CFR Part 11, and IEC 61511.
Utilizing the Meridium software with Beamex CMX Calibration Connectivity, Meridium’s APM Calibration Management application populates the CMX calibration software with asset hierarchy and calibration profile and, in turn, receives calibration results and other intelligent device data from Beamex CMX. A user can analyze and determine the most important measurements in their site based on Meridium’s APM asset criticality analysis that aligns with the risk-based approach defined in ISO 9001-2015. In Meridium APM Calibration Management, users decide on the calibration frequency and calibration parameters, such as acceptable tolerances based on real process needs and appropriate pass/fail criteria.
The integrated solution’s workflows automates documentation management for regulatory compliance. The integration reportedly optimizes calibration intervals based on asset criticality and historical data analysis, providing optimal calibration intervals by application, by physical location and by model, for example. The solution provides an expanded view of asset health with metrics on time-based performance as well as dashboards for high-level statistics such as percent of pass/fail based on hierarchy location.
