Fike Corporation Names Batz President And CEO
Jan 04, 2017
Fike Corporation names Brad Batz its chief executive officer effective immediately. Batz now serves as president and CEO. He is a third generation Fike family member who has served in increasingly responsible roles with the company. Fike Corporation supplies solutions for fire protection, explosion protection, overpressure protection and pressure activation.
As president and CEO, Batz leads the strategy and direction of the company globally. Batz has reportedly been instrumental in introducing new initiatives to streamline the company's manufacturing and operational processes. Recently, Batz developed and implemented an aggressive plan for restructuring the company to improve its efficiencies and transition to a market-served organization, according to Fike.
Appointed president in 2014, Batz led all corporate functions, including manufacturing, quality, supply chain, finance, human resources and information technology. Prior to becoming president, Batz was executive vice president of Fike's oil and gas business unit and before that led Corporate Operations where he was responsible for manufacturing activities around the world.
Batz holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in management from the University of Florida. He is a native Kansas City-area resident and active in the community supporting charities such as March of Dimes and The Children's Place.
For more information, visit: www.fike.com
