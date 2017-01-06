EPA Amends Chemical Plant Safety Regulations
Jan 06, 2017
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is taking further steps to encourage safe practices at chemical plants. The Agency finalized a rule amending its Risk Management Program (RMP) regulations to reduce the prospect of accidental releases at chemical facilities and improve emergency response when accidents do happen, according to an article from Hydrocarbon Processing.
The amendments are reportedly part of an executive order from President Obama designed to improve chemical facility safety and security. According to the article, the amendments are intended to prevent catastrophic accidents by improving accident prevention program requirements, enhance emergency preparedness to ensure coordination between facilities and local communities, improve information access to help the public understand the risks at RMP facilities and improve third-party audits at RMP facilities.
Read the entire article here.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments