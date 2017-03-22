Safety Advocates Condemn Trump Proposal To Scrap Chemical Safety Board
Mar 22, 2017
Trump’s proposal to jettison the Chemical Safety Board isn’t sitting well with environmental, labor and safety advocates who say the move will endanger American lives, according to an article from Reuters. The president’s 2018 budget reportedly eliminates funding completely for the federal agency that investigates chemical accidents. The CSB has an annual budget of about $12 million.
Former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency head Christine Todd Whitman calls the elimination of the watchdog, along with other funding cuts to the EPA, short-sighted and one that poses a risk to American lives, according to Reuters. While not commenting directly on the move, the American Chemistry Council is quoted as saying it would work with the new administration and Congress to, "ensure EPA has funding to carry out essential responsibilities." CSB accident reviews have resulted in industry standards on worker fatigue and hazardous chemical reporting to first responders, according to the article; and in California, many CSB recommendations have been drafted into law.
Read the entire article here.
