Engineers Canada Awards Six Scholarships
Mar 10, 2017
Engineers Canada honors the six recipients of its 2016 scholarship program. The recipients were chosen from a large number of submissions from across Canada. This year. they represent studies in chemical engineering, civil engineering, aerospace engineering as well as education in business administration and STEM education. The six annual scholarships are made possible through the support of Manulife and TD Insurance Meloche Monnex.
This year’s recipients exemplify the valuable contribution that engineers make to society by innovating and helping advance the areas of industrial safety, water treatment processes, spatial imaging for spacecraft and robotic systems, engineering analysis, developing high performing engineering teams and STEM education, according to the organization. The six 2016 scholarship recipients are working on a range of projects.
Engineers Canada-Manulife Scholarships ($12,500):
- Martin P. Clouthier, P.Eng. (Engineers Nova Scotia) is looking to advance knowledge and understanding of dust explosions, a persistent industrial occurrence that continues to cause harm to people, damage to equipment and buildings and economic loss.
- Stephanie Gora, P.Eng., MASc (Engineers Nova Scotia) is developing a new water treatment process based on reusable UV light-activated nanomaterials to substitute for conventional water treatment processes that are chemical-intensive and create a substantial amount of non-reusable waste that must be disposed of in a landfill or released in the environment.
- Jian-Feng Shi, P.Eng., PMP (PEO) is researching software that detects the position and orientation of an object in space using photo or infrared camera images. These measurements then serve as inputs to algorithms that plan trajectories for spacecraft or robot systems.
Engineers Canada–TD Insurance Meloche Monnex Scholarships ($7,500):
- Sydney C. Dias, P.Eng. (PEO) is pursuing a Master of Business Administration in order to gain a better understanding of the total business environment that contributes to the success of a product. Through his studies, he is marrying his technical abilities as an engineering analyst with the business acumen that will allow him to add even more value in his current role, and to take on further challenges and opportunities.
- Thomas Garus, P.Eng., PMP (Engineers Nova Scotia) is combining his 26 years of engineering experience with the business management skills he’s learning in his Executive Master of Business Administration program to propel his engineering team to higher performance. Successes achieved since starting his studies include growth of his engineering team, increased client satisfaction and two long-term agreements with major clients for services across their international operations.
- Kathryn Korbaylo, P.Eng. (APEGA) has returned to school to earn her Bachelor of Education so that she can engage, inspire and mentor young people—especially young women—to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math. Throughout her engineering career, Kathryn herself encountered the challenges of being one of only a few women in a male-dominated environment, and she struggled to find a female engineering mentor. Through the student-teacher relationship, Kathryn hopes to inspire the next generation to be curious and interested in these subjects.
For more information, visit: www.engineerscanada.ca
