Engineering Majors Jump As Others Decline
Jan 03, 2017
Recent data indicate that more college students are following the money. The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center reports that the number of students enrolled in an engineering major jumped 4% between 2015 and 2016, according to an article from MarketWatch. At the same time, the group’s research reportedly revealed that the number of students majoring in history and English dropped 3% alongside a drop of 6.1% in students majoring in foreign languages, literature and linguistics.
The numbers seem to support the idea that college students are responding to public concern about the value of a college degree, according to Jason DeWitt, a research manager at National Student Clearinghouse Research Center and author of the report. The median annual income for engineering majors was reportedly $83,000 in 2013, according to Georgetown’s Center on Education and the Workforce.
Read the entire article here.
