Endress+Hauser Receives Training Accreditation
Jan 23, 2017
The International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) awards accreditation status to Endress+Hauser. IACET Accredited Providers are the only organizations approved to offer IACET continuing education Units (CEUs), according to the company. The accreditation period extends for five years and includes all programs offered or created during that time. The CEUs are recognized, accepted and reportedly even required by many state agencies and credentialing organizations.
Upcoming classes in 2017 that offer CEUs at Endress+Hauser include I-101 Basic instrumentation in January, March, June and September in Greenwood, IN.
Endress+Hauser completed a rigorous application process including a review by an IACET site visitor to achieve its Accredited Provider accreditation, according to the company. The organization successfully demonstrated adherence to the ANSI/IACET 1-2013 Standard addressing the design, development, administration and evaluation of its programs. Endress+Hauser pledges its continued compliance with the standard and is now authorized to use the IACET name and Accredited Provider logo on promotional course material. In addition, Endress+Hauser is now linked to the IACET web site.
For more information, visit: www.endress.com
