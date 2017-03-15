Endress+Hauser Buys German Measurement Technology Firm
Mar 15, 2017
Endress+Hauser acquires SensAction AG, a manufacturer of systems for measuring the concentration of liquids. The move is reportedly intended to strengthen Endress+Hauser’s quality measurement portfolio. SensAction will remain headquartered in Coburg, Germany and keep its current staff of 13 employees.
SensAction will operate as a division of the Endress+Hauser center of competence for flow measurement technology headquartered in Reinach, Switzerland. Coriolis flow measurement devices from Endress+Hauser can determine mass flow and density.
The systems from SensAction measure the concentration of liquids with the help of surface acoustic waves, which are high frequency sound waves whose behavior can be compared to seismic waves created by earthquakes, according to the company. By analyzing the transmission time and amplitude, the acoustic parameters of the liquid, such as sound wave velocity, impedance and density, can be measured in order to determine the concentration. Because they contain no moving parts, the systems are reportedly maintenance-free and do not suffer from wear-and-tear.
The acquisition of SensAction will be effective retroactively from January 1, 2017, according to the company. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the details of the transaction. Stefan Rothballer and Michael Münch, two of SensAction’s founders, will continue to manage the company’s business.
