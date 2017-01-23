EFCE Seeks Nominees for 2017 Honor
Jan 23, 2017
The European Federation of Chemical Engineering (EFCE), Brussels, now is soliciting nominations for its 2017 Excellence Award in Product Design and Engineering. The honor aims to recognize an outstanding PhD thesis in the field.
Launched in 2010, the award carries a €1,500 (about $1,600) cash prize as well as a travel stipend to attend the 10th World Congress of Chemical Engineering, which will be held in Barcelona, Oct. 1–5, 2017.
Any PhD supervisor at an institution in a member country of the EFCE or any person in an EFCE member society can make a nomination. The deadline for nominations is April 28.
For more details, see: http://efce.info/ExcellenceAwardProductDesign.html.
