/ / / EFCE Seeks Award Entries

By Chemical Processing Staff

Mar 06, 2017

The European Federation of Chemical Engineering, Brussels, is looking for nominations for its Excellence Award in Process Intensification. The honor will recognize an outstanding PhD thesis at a University or other PhD-granting institution that was defended between January 1, 2015, and December 31, 2016.

This fifth biennial award carries a cash prize of €1,500 (about $1,600) and will be presented in October 2017 in Barcelona during the 10th International Congress of Chemical Engineering.

More details on the award can be found here.

