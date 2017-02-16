DuPont And Lundberg Collaborate On Air Pollution Control Systems
Feb 16, 2017
Belco Technologies Corporation, a DuPont company, and Lundberg, LLC, a Dustex company, sign an agreement to collaborate on the supply of air pollution control systems on an exclusive basis around the world. The partnership applies to air pollution control systems for refining and petrochemical plants, as well as to coke calciners associated with refining and petrochemical plants, and is valid for 10 years.
The Belco and Lundberg systems enable refineries and petrochemical plants to meet strict emission controls and clean air regulations worldwide while staying in continuous operation and compliance, according to DuPont. By scrubbing flue and exhaust gases, the Belco systems and Lundberg Wet Electrostatic Precipitators (Wet ESP) reportedly reduce emissions, particulates, SOx and NOx and minimize other pollutants and sulfuric acid mists.
Under the new agreement, which extends to all parts of the world with the exception of the People’s Republic of China, Lundberg will exclusively offer its Geoenergy E-Tube Wet ESP technology as part of a Belco scrubbing system in the noted industries, while Belco will solely use the Lundberg E-Tube Wet ESP in its scrubbing systems for the noted industries. Belco will act as prime contractor for projects with Lundberg coming in as subcontractor to Belco.
For more information, visit: www.belco.dupont.com
