Chemical Industry Activity Climbs As Business Confidence Grows
Feb 24, 2017
The Chemical Activity Barometer (CAB), a leading economic indicator created by the American Chemistry Council (ACC), posts a strong gain in February of 0.4%, following a similar 0.4% gain in January. This follows a steady 0.3% gain every month during the third quarter of 2016. All data is measured on a three-month moving average (3MMA). Accounting for adjustments, the CAB is now up 5.0% percent over this time last year, marking its strongest year-over-year performance since September 2010. On an unadjusted basis the CAB climbed 0.1% percent in February, following a 0.5% gain in January.
The Chemical Activity Barometer has four primary components, each consisting of a variety of indicators: 1) production; 2) equity prices; 3) product prices; and 4) inventories and other indicators.
In February all of the four core categories for the CAB improved, with the diffusion index strengthening to 71%. Production-related indicators were positive, with the housing report indicating slipping starts, but improving permits. This was coupled with an improvement in U.S. exports. Equity prices also improved at a robust pace, reflecting an improvement in consumer and business confidence. Overall the barometer continues to hint at gains in U.S. business activity through the third quarter.
For more information, visit: www.americanchemistry.com
