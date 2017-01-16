Chemical Heritage Foundation Names Anderson President
Jan 16, 2017
Robert G.W. Anderson is selected as the president and CEO of Chemical Heritage Foundation. He has been interim president since July 28, 2016, stepping into the role from his position as vice chair of CHF’s board of directors.
Anderson has wide-ranging interests in the history of chemistry, including the history of scientific instrumentation, the work of Joseph Black and Joseph Priestley, the history of museums and the involvement of the working class in material culture, according to CHF. He has been director of the British Museum, London, where he presided over the creation of the £110 million Great Court; keeper of chemistry at the Science Museum, London; and director of the National Museums of Scotland in Edinburgh. Anderson is reportedly a recipient of numerous awards and honors, including the Dexter Award of the American Chemical Society and the Paul Bunge Prize, which he was awarded in 2016 for a lifetime of "outstanding achievement in writing about and promoting the understanding of historic scientific instruments.”
Anderson graduated from St John’s College, University of Oxford. He has held visiting academic posts at the Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton University and at the Centre for Research in the Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities at the University of Cambridge. He is an emeritus fellow of Clare Hall, Cambridge and has served as vice chair of the Chemical Heritage Foundation’s board of directors since 2012.
For more information, visit: www.chemheritage.org
