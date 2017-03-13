Bechtel Opens Cybersecurity Lab For Industrial Controls
Mar 13, 2017
Responding to increasing cyber threats to industrial controls and supervisory control and data acquisition systems, Bechtel opens a new cybersecurity lab aimed at protecting equipment and software that control complex government facilities, power plants, chemical plants and other large-scale critical infrastructure. The lab will also leverage Bechtel's experience in designing and implementing National Institute of Standards and Technology Risk Management Framework (NIST-RMF) solutions for its government customers, according to the company.
"The ability to access and control these systems over the Internet, while increasing efficiency, has also exposed some vulnerabilities. There is a dark side to the Internet of Things," says Chad Hartman, program director in Bechtel's government services business.
Bechtel also announces a research arrangement with George Mason University to enable access to the laboratory for Mason students.
"These partnerships are critical for universities and for companies," says Robert Osgood, director of Mason's Computer Forensics program and a former FBI supervisory special agent in cyber-crime and counterterrorism. "The laboratory will provide research and internship opportunities for our students and open up a potential talent pipeline for Bechtel in a rapidly growing field."
Bechtel's Nuclear, Security & Environmental global business unit has completed many projects in highly secure government site management, construction, environmental restoration, defense, space, energy and national security, according to the company.
For more information, visit: www.bechtel.com
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments